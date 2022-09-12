Who’s playing at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago? How much can they win? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s time for the fifth edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. This weekend’s tournament will be taking place in Chicago.

It’s been quite the ride since the tournament series kicked off in London – resulting in wins from Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Branden Grace. But who will win the fifth tournament?

Before we get to Rich Harvest Farms Golf this weekend, let’s take a look at what golfers will be competing and what the total payout will be:

Who is playing at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?

There are 48 golfers competing in the LIV Golf Invitational in Chicago this weekend, including Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Branden Grace, who are all previous winners of an LIV event. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are also notable golfers who will be participating.

Here are all 48 golfers competing:

Abraham Ancer

Anirban Lahiri

Bernd Wiesberger

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chase Koepka

David Puig

Dustin Johnson

Eugenio Chacarra

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

James Piot

Jason Kokrak

Jediah Morgan

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matthew Wolff

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Uihlein

Phachara Khongwatmai

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sam Horsfield

Scott Vincent

Sergio Garcia

Shaun Norris

Sihwan Kim

Talor Gooch

Turk Pettit

Wade Ormsby

What are the LIV Golf teams for Chicago?

The 48 golfers competing in this weekend’s tournament will be split into 12 teams with four players per squad, including a captain. Here are those teams:

Aces GC

Dustin Johnson (captain)

Patrick Reed

Talor Gooch

Pat Perez

Hyflyers GC

Phil Mickelson (captain)

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Cameron Tringale

Punch GC

Cameron Smith (captain)

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Wade Ormsby

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer (captain)

Graeme McDowell

Laurie Canter

Richard Bland

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na (captain)

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka (captain)

Jason Kokrak

Peter Uihlein

Chase Koepka

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau (captain)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Majesticks GC

Lee Westwood (captain)

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen (captain)

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Shaun Norris

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia (captain)

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Niblicks GC

Bubba Watson (captain)

Harold Varner III

Hudson Swafford

James Piot

Turk Pettit

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann (captain)

Scott Vincent

David Puig

Jediah Morgan

How much does the LIV winner get?

Like all of the LIV tournaments in 2022 thus far, the winner will receive $4 million.

How much money can golfers make at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?

LIV golfers will be competing for a purse of $25 million.

The winner will earn $4 million, whoever places second will take home $2.125 million and whoever places third will receive $1.5 million.

What is the minimum payout for LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?

The minimum payout for LIV golfers at the Chicago event is $120,000.

How much money will each tournament distribute?

In 2022, there will be a total of eight LIV Golf events. For each of these events, golfers will be competing for a total pot of $225 million.

The purse will be $25 million for the first seven tournaments, including this weekend’s tournament in Chicago. LIV’s final tournament in Miami, which will serve as the de facto tour championship, will have a purse of $50 million.

When does LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago begin?

LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago is slated to take place from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, at Rich Harvest Farms Golf in Chicago.

You can watch this edition of the LIV series on LIVGolf.com or on LIV Golf’s YouTube and Facebook.