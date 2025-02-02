Who is performing at the Super Bowl this year? From national anthem to halftime, here's what to know

We're officially one week away from Super Bowl LIX, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on a star-studded evening.

While plenty of A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift will be in attendance at next week's game, there will also be performances from Kendrick Lamar, Jon Batiste and more.

Here's what we know so far about who will be performing at the Super Bowl.

Who is singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

Jon Batiste, a New Orleans native, Grammy-winning musician and television personality, will usher in festivities with The National Anthem. Pregame festivities will also include an appearance from Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty, who will perform "America the Beautiful."

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rap megastar and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX Apple Music halftime show. SZA, a frequent Lamar collaborator who is touring with the rapper this year, was recently announced as a special guest.

The halftime show in 2024 during Super Bowl LVII was headlined by Usher, alongside a slew of special guests including Alicia Keys, Ludacris and will.i.am. The year before that, Rihanna was the headlined the show.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Who is playing in the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face each other in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. The Chiefs edged the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

There will be a lot of familiar faces for both teams in the rematch: Mahomes and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts are again under center. But there’s some new blood, too, including Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for three TDs in the NFC title game.

The Chiefs will be playing in the title game for the fifth time in six seasons and are going for their fourth championship in the same span.

The Chiefs also played -- and won 25-22 -- in the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

As Super Bowl LIX approaches, here's what to know.

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX will be contested at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will air on Fox.

Where and how to watch Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl will air on FOX in 2025 as it continues its rotation through the NFL's broadcasting partners.

Last year, the Super Bowl aired on CBS. Telemundo will also air a Spanish broadcast of the game.

Next year, Super Bowl LX be aired on NBC and Peacock, and will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.