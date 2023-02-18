Who is Mac McClung? Meet 76ers guard who ‘saved the Dunk Contest’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mac McClung has saved the Dunk Contest.

The Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard put on quite the show in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday en route to taking home the trophy.

McClung, 24, drew countless plaudits for his showing, with Reggie Miller saying he saved the contest after four straight incredible dunks. Three of them earned perfect 50 scores.

Here’s McClung’s final dunk that won him the contest:

So, just exactly who is McClung? Here’s what to know about the 2023 Dunk Contest champion:

Where is Mac McClung from?

McClung was born in Kingsport, Tenn., on Jan. 6, 1999. He attended Gale City High School in Gale City, Va.

Where did Mac McClung go to college?

McClung played two seasons with Georgetown from 2018-2020 before going to Texas Tech in the 2020-21 campaign.

In three seasons, he averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on a 40/31/80 shooting split.

Does Mac McClung play in the NBA?

Technically, McClung is on a two-way contract with the 76ers after signing the deal from Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, on Tuesday leading up to Saturday’s event. He has not made his debut with the squad, however.

What is Mac McClung’s salary?

McClung is on a two-way deal with Philly for the rest of the 2022-23 season, barring a release. Two-way players now earn a flat salary of $508,891 rather than having their salaries determined by how many days they spend in the NBA compared to the G League.

Was Mac McClung a five-star recruit?

McClung was not a five-star recruit when he committed to Georgetown in 2018. Both ESPN and 247 Sports ranked him as a three-star recruit.

What is Mac McClung’s vertical?

At the NBA Combine in 2021, McClung recorded a max vertical reaching 43.5 inches. That was the seventh-highest mark recorded in NBA Combine history.

Has Mac McClung played for any other NBA teams?

Besides the 76ers, which he has yet to represent on the court, McClung has been under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors since 2021. He’s only suited up for the former two teams, however, recording one appearance each – 22 minutes with the Lakers and three with the Bulls.

McClung did win the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year Award during his time with the South Bay Lakers, where he averaged 21.7 points, 7.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals on a 47/38/89 shooting split.