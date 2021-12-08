Who is Jake Fromm? Meet the Reality TV Star turned New York Giants QB

The New York Giants might need some help from Jake Fromm on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Daniel Jones dealing with a neck injury and backup QB Mike Glennon in concussion protocol after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, Fromm might have to make his first NFL start despite only spending a week on New York's active roster.

The Giants signed the 23-year-old QB from the Bills practice squad after Jones' injury. While the 6-foot-2 signal-caller has never taken a regular-season snap, he's no stranger to playing in the spotlight.

Here's everything you need to know about Fromm before Sunday's game:

Where is Jake Fromm from?

Fromm was born in Warner Robins, Georgia on July 30, 1998. He spent most of his childhood playing baseball in the city and even participated in the 2011 Little League World Series.

Did you know Jake Fromm was a star during the 2011 Little League World Series? Well, now you know and get ready to hear this fact about 1,000 times on Sunday's broadcast. pic.twitter.com/YN969I5wD5 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 7, 2021

Fromm shined as one of the tournament's best players, hitting three home runs with eight RBIs and adding 11 strikeouts as a pitcher.

He went on to attend Houston County High School in Warner Robins and threw for 12,745 passing yards and 116 touchdowns during his five-year career. Fromm was rated as a five-star recruit by multiple recruiting sites and originally committed to Alabama to play football before flipping to Georgia.

Fromm's senior year at Houston Country was documented in the first season of the Netflix series QB1: Beyond the Lights by Peter Berg. He threw for 3,910 yards and 41 touchdowns in the 10 games documented throughout the show.

Where did Jake Fromm go to college?

Fromm was the starting quarterback for the University of Georgia from 2017-2019. During his freshman season in 2017-18, Fromm led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship and was named SEC Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American. Fromm and the Bulldogs fell short to former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in overtime of the National Championship game.

He returned as the Bulldogs starting quarterback in 2018 and started over five-star QB Justin Fields the entire season. Georgia went 11-3 that season, falling to Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers, Tagovailoa and Alabama in the SEC Championship game and Texas in the 2019 Sugar Bowl. After the season Fields, another QB1: Beyond the Lights alum, announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State.

In Fromm's final season at Georgia, he threw for 2,870 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions leading the Bulldogs to a win over Baylor in the 2020 Sugar Bowl in his final game. He amassed 8,224 passing yards, 78 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions during his college career.

When was Jake Fromm drafted?

While Fromm enjoyed an illustrious career at Georgia, NFL scouts had questions about his arm strength, mobility, and ability to threaten defenses downfield.

Fromm's play declined his final season in Athens and he fell to the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

Only a few months after the draft, a public Twitter account leaked controversial private text messages by Fromm which mentioned that "only elite white people" should be able to buy guns.

Fromm released a statement apologizing for the messages saying, "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person' as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.

"While it was poor my heart is not. Now, more than ever is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. " Fromm said.

Fromm was released by the Bills in August 31, 2021, and signed to the Giants' practice squad the next day. He served as Buffalo's emergency quarterback this season behind Josh Allen, Mitch Trubisky and former Giants draft pick, Davis Webb.

What is the Giants quarterback depth chart?

Daniel Jones is the presumed starter when healthy.

The only other quarterback on the Giants' active roster this season was Glennon.

Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke has spent the season on the Giants practice squad and could be promoted to the active roster if Glennon can not suit up on Sunday.