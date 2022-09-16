Who Is Cooper Rush? Meet the Cowboys QB Filling in for Dak Prescott

Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team.

It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.

So it appears the 0-1 Cowboys do indeed have confidence in Rush to hold down the fort for at least the next few weeks until Prescott is able to return.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Before Rush makes his first start of 2022 on Sunday against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium, here's what to know about the 28-year-old quarterback:

Where did Cooper Rush go to college?

Rush, a native of Charlotte, Mich., played college ball at Central Michigan University. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2012, Rush started nearly every game over the next four seasons.

In 90 career games with Central Michigan, Rush passed for 12,891 yards -- just 14 shy of Dan LeFevour's school and conference record -- and 90 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 62. He quarterbacked the Chippewas to three consecutive bowl games from 2014-16.

When was Cooper Rush drafted?

Rush did not hear his name called in the 2017 NFL Draft. After going undrafted, he signed with the Cowboys as a free agent.

Rush made the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster in 2017 and spent the following three seasons with the team, making five combined appearances while mostly serving as the team's backup.

Dallas released Rush in May 2020 as they brought in veteran Andy Dalton as their new backup. The NFC East rival New York Giants subsequently claimed Rush off waivers and he began the 2020 season on their practice squad. But New York released Rush in September 2020 in favor of fellow quarterback Clayton Thorson.

Rush rejoined Dallas on the practice squad in October 2020 and he's remained with the Cowboys, either on their practice squad or active roster, since.

What is Cooper Rush's record as a quarterback?

Rush has a perfect record as an NFL starter, though he's only started one game.

While filling in for an injured Prescott last season, Rush led the Cowboys past the Minnesota Vikings 20-16 in a Week 8 Sunday Night Football showdown. Rush, who had attempted just three career passes before the start, went 24 of 40 for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he capped the performance with a game-winning drive. Rush hit Amari Cooper for the go-ahead touchdown in the game's final minute.

What are Cooper Rush's NFL stats?

Rush has attempted 63 career passes in the NFL, with more than half of them coming in his lone start. After going 7 of 13 for 63 yards in a relief outing versus Tampa Bay in Week 1, Rush's career stat line is now 38 of 63 for 488 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

What is the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback depth chart?

Prescott and Rush are the only quarterbacks currently on Dallas' active, so who will be Rush's backup come Sunday? That job will belong to practice squad QB Will Grier. Grier, a 2019 third-round pick of the Panthers, has two career starts under his belt and both came as a rookie with Carolina.

How much money does Cooper Rush make a year?

Rush has a base salary of $358,200 with $395,800 in total cash earnings in 2022, according to Over the Cap. He's up to nearly $3 million in career earnings.

Does Cooper Rush have any kids?

Rush and his wife, Lauryn, have one child together, a daughter named Ayla.