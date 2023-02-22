Here’s a complete list of every LIV Golf member and their salaries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The 2023 season of LIV Golf is set to be packed with action yet filled with controversy.
In just a few days, golfers in the breakaway golf circuit will start up at the El Camaleón Golf Club in Mexico.
Ahead of the new season, here are the top 20 LIV golfers in 2023 and more to know about the best in the:
Who are the top 20 LIV golfers in 2023 and what are their earnings?
The top 20 LIV golfers and their earnings, according to Spotrac, are as follows:
- Dustin Johnson- $35,862,767
- Patrick Reed- $12,435,714
- Talor Gooch- $10,374,499
- Peter Uihlein- $9,042,785
- Branden Grace- $8,859,666
- Brooks Koepka- $8,292,500
- Charl Schwartzel- $8,137,000
- Pat Perez- $8,024,167
- Cameron Smith- $7,378,500
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra- $6,933,000
- Carlos Ortiz- $6,135,314
- Sergio Garcia- $6,130,785
- Henrik Stenson- $5,566,000
- Louis Oosthuizen- $5,438,500
- Abraham Ancer-$4,611,500
- Paul Casey-$4,543,367
- Hennie du Plessis- $4,535,000
- Joaquin Niemann- $4,524,285
- Chase Koepka-$4,334,964
- Lee Westwood-$4,289,314
What are the LIV Golf rosters in 2023?
The 2023 LIV Golf rosters are as follows:
4Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Peter Uihlein
Cleeks GC
- Richard Bland
- Martin Kaymer
- Graeme McDowell
- Bernd Wiesberger
Crushers GC
- Paul Casey
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Sergio Garcia
- Carlos Ortiz
HyFlyers GC
- Phil Mickelson
- Cameron Tringale
- James Liot
- Brendan Steele
Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na
- Scott Vincent
- Sihwan Kim
- Danny Lee
Majesticks GC
- Sam Horsfield
- Ian Poulter
- Henrik Stenson
- Lee Westwood
RangeGoats GC
- Bubba Watson
- Talor Gooch
- Harold Varner III
- Thomas Pieters
Ripper GC
- Matt Jones
- Marc Leishman
- Jediah Morgan
- Cameron Smith
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matthew Wolff
Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Dean Burmester
Torque GC
- Sebastian Munoz
- Joaquin Niemann
- Mito Periera
- David Puig
What is the LIV Golf controversy?
The controversy over the LIV Golf series started as soon as the idea was introduced.
Initially, the skepticism had to do with political reasons as Saudi Arabia's PIF backs the new series.
Many thought the country's motive was to restore its global image by reinstating the breakout tour.
The controversy then expanded to the PGA Tour with the focal point being around paychecks. Many stars of the PGA Tour decided to make that switch after signing hefty paychecks that they weren't getting with the traditional tour.
The controversy is still alive as players like Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy have openly criticized LIV Golf and have rallied to support the PGA.
Which golfers left the PGA for LIV?
There are numerous players that decided to make the switch from the PGA Tour to LIV. Here they are:
- Phil Mickelson
- Dustin Johnson
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cameron Smith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Matthew Wolff
- Talor Gooch
- Henrik Stenson
- Patrick Reed
- Abraham Ancer
- Sergio Garcia
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Paul Casey
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Bubba Watson
- Marc Leishman
- Harold Varner III
- Carlos Ortiz
- Jason Kokrak
- Hudson Swafford
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Pat Perez
- Charles Howell III
- Kevin Na
- Matt Jones
- Branden Grace
- Anirban Lahiri
- Charl Schwartzel
- Martin Kaymer
- Graeme McDowell
- Danny Lee
- Thomas Pieters
- Brendan Steele
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastian Munoz