White Sox's Liam Hendriks Announces Death of Grandpa

On Friday, White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks announced his grandfather passed away on May 4.

The Australian revealed on Instagram that he was filled with emotion at the end of Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs after recording the final out.

In the post, he said: "On May 4th, I lost my Opa before the game. Due to restrictions, I haven't been home to Australia for 2 years. The last time I saw him was Boxing Day 2019.”

“After recording the final out vs. the Cubs, I was overwhelmed by emotion and the memories of him came flooding in. To say I felt his presence with me that night would be an understatement. I'm honored to be your grandson, Opa. You now have the best seat in the house. I hope I make you proud,” he added

Hendriks, 33, joined the White Sox in 2021, signing a three-year, $54 million deal.

In 2021, Hendriks was the AL Reliever of the Month for both May and September and was previously awarded the accolade twice with Oakland.

Prior to the White Sox, Hendriks played for the Minnesota Twins (2011–2013), Toronto Blue Jays (2014), Kansas City Royals (2014), Toronto Blue Jays (2015), and Oakland Athletics (2016–2020).