The timing for a Pete Rose tribute could not have been more perfect for the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, franchises both impacted by a massive decision this week.

Rose, along with White Sox legend “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and other individuals connected to the infamous “Black Sox” scandal, were all reinstated by Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday, paving the way for potential enshrinement in Cooperstown.

Fittingly, a variety of tributes had already been planned for Rose on May 14, paying homage to his jersey number he wore while playing for the team.

The game will also feature a special start time of 6:14 p.m. Central time, another homage to Rose's No. 14 jersey, and will be preceded by an on-field pregame ceremony, which will be attended by George Foster, Ken Griffey Sr. Barry Larkin and other Reds legends.

All fans in attendance will receive replica Rose jerseys for the game, according to the Reds.

Rose retired as baseball’s all-time leading hit king in 1986, but was banned for life from baseball in 1989 after investigations revealed he had bet on games, including while he was manager of the Reds.

The icon had sought reinstatement for years, but died in 2024, just months before he was ultimately reinstated by the league.

Jackson and other members of the White Sox had also been banned for life after an investigation determined they had conspired to throw the 1919 World Series to the Reds, though there has been plenty of debate over whether Jackson was involved in the plot.

Now, all members of that team, along with Rose, are potentially eligible to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in coming years, according to the league.