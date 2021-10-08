White Sox Down 2-0 in ALDS After Astros Explode Late in Game 2

Sox down 2-0 in ALDS after Astros explode late in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

HOUSTON – The White Sox were lining up their ideal bullpen when the Astros broke open Game 2 of the American League Division Series with a seventh-inning rally.

The White Sox went on to lose 9-4 falling behind in the series 2-0.

With the game tied heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Aaron Bummer took the mound for the White Sox. He did what he does best, inducing ground balls. The problem for the White Sox was, three grounders found a hole up the middle for base hits.

After Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez loaded the bases, White Sox manager Tony La Russa called Craig Kimbrel in from the bullpen to face Yuli Gurriel.

Kimbrel, an All-Star closer who the White Sox have used mostly as a setup man, has struggled with inconsistency since the White Sox acquired him from the Cubs at the trade deadline. But his outing started off promising, as he induced a flyout from Gurriel for the second out of the frame.

Thing took a turn, however after Kimbrel fell behind in the count against Carlos Correa. The Astros shortstop smashed a line drive at White Sox right fielder Leury García.

That inning, García had moved from second base to the outfield to make room for Cesar Hernández, who had pinch hit in the top half of the inning. García got a bad read on Correa’s hit, and it fell for a two-run double.

Next up for the Astros was Kyle Tucker, who sent a first-pitch fastball over the left field fence. The two-run blast gave Houston a 9-4 lead, which proved to be insurmountable for the White Sox.

