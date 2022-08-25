Which NFL division has the most Super Bowl titles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the preseason winding down and the 2022-23 NFL regular season swiftly approaching, fans have begun to turn their attention to which team will win this season’s Super Bowl and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

While the Super Bowl is the ultimate battle between two final NFL teams, earlier divisional battles are just as competitive and entertaining as teams look to reach the championship. Some teams have never won or even made it to the Super Bowl, but there are some teams that have accumulated quite a few titles over the years.

Here's all you need to know on which NFL division has won the most Super Bowl titles:

Which division has the most Super Bowl wins?

The NFC East is the most successful division in the NFL since the first Super Bowl in 1967. The NFC East has grabbed 21 NFC championships and 13 Super Bowl victories, marking the highest of any division in the league.

In that division, the Dallas Cowboys hold the lead with five wins, followed by the New York Giants with four and the Washington Commanders, who have won three.

The last team in the NFC East to win a Super Bowl title was the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in 2017, which was led by backup quarterback Nick Foles after Carson Wentz went down with an ACL tear.

Which division has the lowest number of Super Bowl wins?

The AFC South has the least Super Bowl wins with two.

In 1971, the Indianapolis Colts snagged their first Super Bowl win, defeating the Cowboys 16-13, and 35 years later they won in Super Bowl XLI, where they defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17.

Fellow AFC South teams – the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans – have never won or even appeared in the NFL Super Bowl.

Here's the full leaderboard for Super Bowl titles by division:

1. NFC East: 13

2. AFC East: 9

T-3. AFC West: 8

AFC North: 8

NFC West: 8

6. NFC North: 5

7. NFC South: 3

8. AFC South: 2

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl titles?

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with the most Super Bowl titles with six apiece.

The Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers follow right behind tied with five wins each.

Which division has had every team win a championship?

The NFC East is the only division where every team (Cowboys, Giants, Commanders and Eagles) has a Super Bowl win.

The NFC West is very close to doing the same, with the Arizona Cardinals being the only team in the West to not have a title. The 49ers (five), Los Angeles Rams (two) and Seattle Seahawks (one) have all won the Super Bowl.

Has an NFL team ever won consecutive Super Bowl titles?

Seven NFL teams have won consecutive Super Bowl titles eight times in NFL history.

The Green Bay Packers (1966–67), the Miami Dolphins (1972–73), the Steelers (1974–75 and 1978–79, only team to accomplish this twice), the 49ers (1989-90), the Cowboys (1993-94), the Denver Broncos (1998-99) and the Patriots (2004-05).

Has an NFL team ever completed a three-peat in the Super Bowl?

No team has ever won three Super Bowl titles in a row.

Which NFL team is projected to win their respective division?

