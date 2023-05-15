Which NBA teams have the best odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One NBA franchise’s future will be transformed monumentally on Tuesday.

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will determine the order of the first 14 picks of the subsequent draft slated for June, but all eyes are on one pick more than ever.

Whichever team lands the No. 1 overall pick gets dibs on Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French basketball phenom who reportedly stands 7-foot-5 in shoes.

Wembanyama, currently playing for Metropolitans 92 in France, is a type of prospect never before seen in the NBA due to his quality. He’s a 7-foot-5 center who can put the ball on the floor to initiate plays and create shots for himself while being able to score on all three levels. On top of that, his lateral speed on the defensive side allows him to stick with quicker guards on the perimeter, not to mention his natural ability to swallow up shots in the paint.

Simply put, he’s the type of player who could eventually be a No. 1 option for a title-winning team.

Every team, even those with just a nanoscopic chance, in the lottery is hoping to hear their name called as the awardee of the No. 1 pick, so that they can call Wembanyama as the top pick in a month’s time.

But which teams are in a better position to do so? Let’s take a look at the teams with the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick during Tuesday’s draft lottery:

The three teams that posted the worst regular-season record each have an equal chance at landing the top selection, so there will definitely be anxious draft rooms awaiting the luxury of fate.

Here is the 14-team order for the best odds, with two picks possibly being conveyed elsewhere:

Detroit Pistons (17-65): 14.0%

Houston Rockets (22-60): 14.0%

San Antonio Spurs (22-60): 14.0%

Charlotte Hornets (27-55): 12.5%

Portland Trail Blazers (33-49): 10.5%

Orlando Magic (34-48): 9.0%

Indiana Pacers (35-47): 7.5%

Washington Wizards (35-47): 4.5%

Utah Jazz (37-45): 4.5%

Dallas Mavericks (38-44): 4.5%*

Chicago Bulls (40-42): 1.8%**

Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42): 1.7%

Toronto Raptors (41-41): 1.0%

New Orleans Pelicans (42-40): 0.5%

*Pick conveys to New York Knicks if outside top 10

**Pick conveys to Orlando Magic if outside top four

When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is slated for Tuesday, May 16 at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft?

Wembanyama and others will hope to hear their names called on Thursday, June 22, the date of the 2023 NBA Draft. Barclays Center will also host this event.