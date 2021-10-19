Which NBA players have signature shoe deals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s one thing to wear your name on the back of your jersey in an NBA game. It’s another to wear your name on your feet.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Some of the biggest stars in the NBA have their own signature line of sneakers. Whether it’s the country’s biggest retailers, international corporations or even their own companies, players can build their brands like never before.

Here’s a look at the hoopers with signature shoe deals:

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Nike?

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kyrie Irving

Paul George

Nike’s lineup features perhaps the three best players in the game today.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have two of the NBA’s longest-lasting signature shoe runs. James has been with Nike since 2003, when he signed a $90 million agreement as an 18-year-old that has since turned into a lifetime deal. Durant joined the company in 2007 after playing a year at Texas. LeBron and Nike have partnered for 18 official shoes, while Durant has reached 14.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP is also a Nike endorser. Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the brand in 2017 and released his debut signature shoe, the Zoom Freak 1, in the summer of 2019. The Zoom Freak 3 was released on July 1, though famed sneakerhead P.J. Tucker actually debuted the shoes first during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks on June 29.

Kyrie Irving and Paul George also have their own lines of Nike kicks. Irving is on to his eighth signature shoe with Nike, though the Brooklyn Nets guard called the company’s design and release of the new edition “trash.” George, on the other hand, has five sets of PG basketball shoes with Nike.

While they may not have their own shoe line, there are additional NBA players who have Nike deals. Among the marquee names are Devin Booker, Anthony Davis and De’Aaron Fox. Ben Simmons signed a five-year deal with the company back during his draft year, 2016.

No WNBA player has a signature shoe with Nike, but Diana Taurasi did get a player edition in collaboration with the brand and James. The UConn, Phoenix Mercury and Team USA legend released the “GOAT Vision” LeBron 18 with a DT GOAT logo on the tongue. Other WNBA players that have endorsed Nike include Sue Bird, Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Jonquel Jones, Emma Meesseman and A’ja Wilson.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Adidas?

James Harden

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Trae Young

Derrick Rose

Adidas no longer produces the NBA’s uniforms, but it still has a talented group of players signed to deals.

The oldest active player with his own Adidas shoe is Derrick Rose. The former Chicago Bulls phenom signed a whopping 14-year, $190 million deal with Adidas shortly after his 2010-11 MVP season. While his playing career was inhibited by a long list of injuries, he is still cranking out new shoes with the retailer, releasing the D Rose 11 this past spring.

Damian Lillard has sold seven editions of signature shoes with Adidas, including a tribute to Ric Flair. James Harden is up to Vol. 5 with the company, Donovan Mitchell is on his D.O.N. Issue #3 and the Trae Young 1 debuted on Oct. 1.

Other NBA All-Stars with Adidas deals include Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Lowry. Zach LaVine also had a deal with Adidas that expired in October.

Candace Parker is the last WNBA player to get her own signature shoe. The WNBA champion with the Chicago Sky donned the Adidas Ace Versatility back in 2011 and the Exhibit A Candace Parker shoes are currently available.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Under Armour?

Steph Curry

Joel Embiid

Two of the three 2020-21 NBA MVP finalists rep Under Armour on the court.

Steph Curry made a big splash in the shoe game when he signed with the company back in 2013. The Golden State Warriors icon wore Nike shoes for the first four years of his pro career before joining Under Armour, which only entered the NBA marketplace a few years prior.

The deal has blossomed for both Curry and Under Armour. The Curry Collection is onto its eighth edition and the tandem announced the launch of the Curry Brand last November.

Joel Embiid is the biggest player in the NBA with his own shoe deal. The 7-foot Philadelphia 76ers center signed with Under Armour in 2018 and introduced the UA Embiid One in August of 2020.

Mo Bamba, Patty Mills and Emmanuel Mudiay are also Under Armour athletes. In 2020, the company welcomed WNBA draftees Bella Alarie, Kaila Charles and Tyasha Harris.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Jordan Brand?

Russell Westbrook

Zion Williamson

Chris Paul

Jordan’s sneaker dominance didn’t end when MJ hung up his kicks.

Jordan Brand is one of the biggest suppliers for shoes across the NBA. While it’s tough to live up to the legacy of No. 23, three All-Stars have their own signature kicks with the company.

Chris Paul signed with Jordan Brand back in 2006 and has since released a dozen signature shoes. Russell Westbrook is up to his fourth collaboration with Jordan, with the ‘Why Not?’ Zer0.4 being his most recent.

Zion Williamson is the latest NBA player to get his own Jordan Brand line. The New Orleans Pelicans high-flyer joined Jordan in 2019 and launched his signature series with the Zion 1 this past April.

Jordan’s roster is loaded with other stars, some of whom could have their own signature shoes in short time. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Kemba Walker, Bam Adebayo, Blake Griffin and Rui Hachimura are among the company’s stacked NBA contingent.

Jordan also announced a partnership in June with a group of WNBA players: Aerial Powers, Arella Guirantes, Chelsea Dungee, Satou Sabally, Crystal Dangerfield, Jordin Canada, Dearica Hamby, Te’a Cooper and Kia Nurse.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with New Balance?

Kawhi Leonard

Joining New Balance certainly seemed like an on-brand move for noted “fun guy” Kawhi Leonard, but it’s been a successful partnership.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward and Drake music video background dancer signed with the brand in 2018 and debuted the New Balance OMN1S during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. He got his own signature set, the KAWHI, in 2020.

Other notable NBA players with New Balance include Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, Aaron Nesmith and Darius Bazley.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Puma?

LaMelo Ball

The NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year has moved on from his family’s company and into the Puma family.

After giving fans a preview in Summer League, the youngest Ball brother officially announced his first signature shoe, the MB.01, in October. The shoe will be available for purchase in December.

Other notable players with Puma deals are Deandre Ayton, R.J. Barrett, Demarcus Cousins, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., Michael Porter Jr., Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart.

In the WNBA, Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Katie Lou Samuelson and Jackie Young have Puma endorsements. Stewart’s deal was announced in May and will include her own signature shoe, making her just the 10th WNBA player to ever get one.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with Anta?

Klay Thompson

Gordon Hayward

Rajon Rondo

Klay Thompson, Gordon Hayward and Rajon Rondo went overseas to get their signature shoe lines.

The two players have deals with Anta, a Chinese sports equipment company. Thompson signed with the company in 2014, while Hayward joined in 2018. Rondo was the first of the three to reach a deal with Anta, doing so in 2013.

Anta has expanded its reach across the U.S. Terence Mann, Alex Caruso and James Wiseman also have deals with the apparel store.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with their other companies?

Andrew Wiggins

Aaron Gordon

After initially being an Adidas athlete, Andrew Wiggins has his own signature shoe with Peak. Wiggins played college hoops at Kansas, an Adidas school, before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He played his first six years with the Minnesota Timberwolves and struck a deal with Peak once he was with the Warriors.

Aaron Gordon also went from Adidas to another company. The Denver Nuggets forward inked a deal with 361 Degrees, a company based out of China. His AG1 shoes hit stores during the 2021 offseason.

Which NBA players have signature shoes with their own companies?

Langston Galloway

Spencer Dinwiddie

Langston Galloway and Spencer Dinwiddie created their own brands for their signature shoes.

Galloway and his wife, Sabrina, co-own ETHICS. The veteran guard wore an all-white version of the ETHICS LG 1 during the Phoenix Suns’ NBA Finals series against the Bucks.

Dinwiddie, meanwhile, sells K8IROS shoes on his website.