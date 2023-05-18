Where Will Coyotes Play in 2023-24 NHL Season After Arena Bid Rejected?

Where will Coyotes play in 2023-24 after arena bid rejected? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes are still looking for a long-term home.

Earlier this week, voters in Tempe turned down the Coyotes’ proposal to build a $2.1 billion entertainment district, which included a new 16,000-seat arena for the NHL franchise. The results showed strong opposition to the proposed project on city-owned land located roughly two miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

The rejection of the bid immediately cast doubt over the Coyotes’ future in the desert. There has been speculation about whether the franchise could soon relocate to a different city like Houston. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is a part-owner of the Royals and Sporting Kansas City, even threw out the idea of Kansas City welcoming the Coyotes.

But the Coyotes reaffirmed their commitment to finding a solution in Arizona.

“We remain committed to Arizona and have already started re-engaging with local officials and sites to solidify a new permanent home in the Valley,” team president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing more with you in the coming weeks.”

So where will the Coyotes play their games as the search for a permanent home continues?

Where will the Coyotes play in the 2023-24 NHL season?

The Coyotes will return to Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena in Tempe for a second consecutive season in 2023-24, the team confirmed.

Why are the Coyotes playing at Arizona State University?

The Coyotes had played their home games at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale since the 2003-04 season after moving from Phoenix. But the city of Glendale decided to end its relationship with the Coyotes when the team’s lease at the venue expired following the 2021-22 season.

That prompted the Coyotes to move over to Arizona State’s Mullett Arena, which opened in October 2022 and seats fewer than 5,000 fans.

The Coyotes and Arizona State reached a deal to share the venue for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 NHL seasons, with an option for a fourth season.

How many fans attended Coyotes home games in 2022-23?

The Coyotes averaged 4,600 fans per home game, which is equal to 100 percent capacity, this past regular season, according to Hockey-Reference.