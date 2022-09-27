Where NBA Coach of the Year Odds Stand After Celtics' Change

Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23.

The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.

Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to his suspension, has a real chance to earn NBA Coach of the Year honors if the C's can overcome their adversity. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, the 34-year-old has +1400 odds to win the award for 2022-23. That ties him for the fifth-best odds among NBA head coaches heading into the new season.

The only coaches with better odds than Mazzulla are Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies, +900), Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves, (+1000), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers, +1100), and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat, +1100). Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets) and Willie Green (New Orleans Pelicans) are tied with Mazzulla at +1400.

Prior to his suspension, Udoka was the favorite to win the award at +850. He finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting last season.

Monty Williams, the 2021-22 winner of the award with the Phoenix Suns, has +1600 odds. His team will be looking to avenge a confounding Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s playoffs, while owner Robert Sarver looks to sell the franchise.

Here are the full odds for 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year with less than a month to go before the season tips off:

Taylor Jenkins: +900

Chris Finch: +1000

Tyronn Lue: +1100

Erik Spoelstra: +1100

Michael Malone: +1400

Willie Green: +1400

Joe Mazzulla: +1400

Jason Kidd: +1500

Monty Williams: +1600

Nick Nurse: +1600

Steve Kerr: +1800

Steve Nash: +1800

J.B. Bickerstaff: +1800

Darvin Ham: +2000

Billy Donovan: +2000

Mike Budenholzer: +2200

Nate McMillan: +2500

Steve Clifford: +3000

Doc Rivers: +3000

Wes Unseld Jr.: +3000

Dwayne Casey: +3300

Will Hardy: +4000

Chauncey Billups: +5000

Tom Thibodeau: +5000

Gregg Popovich: +6600

Mike Brown: +7000

Rick Carlisle: +7500

Stephen Silas: +7500

Mark Daigneault: +8000

Jamahl Mosley: +8000

