Where Giannis Antetokounmpo's Leaked NBA All-Star Draft Board Slotted 15 Reserves

Where Giannis ranked Kings in leaked NBA All-Star draft board originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived in Salt Lake City prepared to take on his new role as an NBA All-Star general manager.

Antetokounmpo, one of two All-Star captains along with LeBron James, brought a handy notebook to the Vivint Arena stage when selecting his All-Star team. During the draft, the TNT broadcast caught a glimpse of Antetokounmpo's notes, which appeared to be his All-Star Game draft board.

As you'd expect, the NBA Twitter sleuths quickly decoded his list.

It looks like Giannis has Julius Randle second to last among the reserves in his All-Star draft notes pic.twitter.com/BLG2KOCQ9w — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 20, 2023

Antetokounmpo appeared to write Damian Lillard first on that list, which correlated with him choosing the Portland Trail Blazers star with the No. 1 overall pick.

Antetokounmpo's notes also included Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who was named an All-Star starter in place of injured Warriors guard Steph Curry. The "Greek Freak" hilariously tried to draft Morant during the reserves portion of the draft, but was told he'd have to wait until all bench players were selected before taking a starter.

Giannis selected JA... but he's a starter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GKQsWR9Tbn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2023

The Kings' All-Star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis appeared to fall to 10th and 13th on the list. Fox was ahead of former Kings teammate Tyrese Haliburton, and Sabonis ranked ahead of Julius Randle and Jaren Jackson Jr., the latter of who was the final All-Star reserve off the board at No. 14.

Fox ended up being selected by James with the No. 12 pick, while Sabonis landed on Antetokounmpo's team at No. 13.

Here's what Antetokounmpo's notes appeared to read:

1. Damian Lillard

2. Jrue Holiday

3. Ja Morant

4. Anthony Edwards

5. SGA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)

6. Jaylen Brown

7. Paul George

8. DeMar DeRozan

9. Pascal Siakam

10. De'Aaron Fox

11. Tyrese Haliburton

12. Bam Adebayo

13. Domantas Sabonis

14. Julius Randle

15. Jaren Jackson Jr.