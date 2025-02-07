Where can I watch the Super Bowl? What to know ahead of Sunday's game

Super Bowl LIX is just days away, with the Kansas City Chiefs aiming for their third straight championship as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game includes a star-studded lineup of performances as well, along with the most anticipated ads of the year.

As the Super Bowl approaches, here's how to watch the game and what you need to know about this year's matchup.

Who is playing in the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face each other in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. The Chiefs edged the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

There will be a lot of familiar faces for both teams in the rematch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts are again under center. But there’s some new blood, too, including Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for three TDs in the NFC title game.

The Chiefs will be playing in the title game for the fifth time in six seasons and are going for their fourth championship in the same span.

The Chiefs also played -- and won 25-22 -- in the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Super Bowl LIX will be contested at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9.

What time is the Super Bowl?

The even is set begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Where and how to watch Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl will air on FOX in 2025 as it continues its rotation through the NFL's broadcasting partners.

The game will also be available to watch for free on Tubi, in a partnership with Fox Sports.

Telemundo will also air a Spanish broadcast of the game.

Who is singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

Jon Baptiste, a New Orleans native, Grammy-winning musician and television personality, will usher in festivities with The National Anthem. Pregame festivities will also include an appearance from Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty, who will perform "America the Beautiful."

Here are five things to know about musician Jon Batiste.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rap megastar and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX Apple Music halftime show. SZA, who Lamar is touring with this year, was recently announced as a special guest.

The halftime show in 2024 during Super Bowl LVII was headlined by Usher, alongside a slew of special guests including Alicia Keys, Ludacris and will.i.am. The year before that, Rihanna was the headlined the show.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Do halftime performers get paid?

While halftime performers don’t get a paycheck from the NFL for their time and efforts, ultimately, they reap financial benefits through their guaranteed exposure to millions of people.

Through the halftime performances, artists are given an unmatched opportunity to promote their newest albums or singles, driving traffic to their upcoming tours or latest projects.

In 2020, Spotify reported that Super Bowl LIV’s halftime performance by Shakira spiked her streams by 230% while Jennifer Lopez’s went up 335%.

In 2018, Justin Timberlake’s halftime show increased his sales gain by 534%.