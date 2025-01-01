When is the Sugar Bowl and who is playing? What to know after postponement

The Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff game was set to take place on New Year's Day, but less than 24 hours before kickoff, a deadly attack unfolded in New Orleans blocks away from where the game was to be played, leading officials to postpone the highly anticipated event.

The Superdome, which was set to host the quarterfinal game Wednesday night, had been on lockdown for security sweeps after a truck plowed into a New Year's crowd about a mile away, leaving at least 10 people dead and several more injured.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday night at the 70,000-seat stadium, but has been pushed back 24 hours to Thursday night.

"There'll be more details on that in the coming hours. But for now, that's the plan. That we're going to move forward and play the game," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said. "And again, we reiterate our thanks to everyone up here for the important work they're doing."

Here's what to know about the game:

Who is playing in the Sugar Bowl?

Notre Dame is set to face off against Georgia.

The Georgia and Notre football teams arrived in New Orleans on Sunday and have been staying at downtown hotels just blocks away from where the violence occurred.

A statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association said that “all team personnel and members of the official team travel party have been accounted for.”

In a statement Wednesday morning, Notre Dame said they were "working with law enforcement and others to determine the full scope and impact of the tragedy."

"We ask our fans to join us in prayer for those injured and lost in this senseless act of violence. Those staying at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel are welcome to join us for the previously scheduled Mass there at 11 a.m. Otherwise, we ask that you join us in prayer from wherever you are," the university wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

What time is the Sugar Bowl?

The game had been scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m. local time (8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT) Wednesday. It is expected to kick off at the same time Thursday.

What do we know about security?

People with offices in the Superdome — including officials with the Sugar Bowl and Sun Belt Conference — were told not to come into work until further notice. Some credentialed Superdome employees were permitted into offices by Wednesday afternoon, however.

A person familiar with the situation said officials were waiting to get an all-clear from authorities that it would be safe to keep the event at the 70,000-seat stadium on schedule.

The Superdome, which is about 20 blocks away, also is scheduled to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The first Super Bowl after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, also was held in New Orleans, and there was a massive security perimeter for that game including street closures surrounding the Superdome and officers — including snipers — on the tops of surrounding high-rise buildings, as well as on the roof of the dome itself.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans,” the NFL said in a statement. "The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans.

“These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events," the statement continued. "We are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience.”

What happened in New Orleans?

The casualties occurred when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year’s Day. The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack at about 3:15 a.m. along Bourbon Street near Canal Street, the FBI said.

The attack, which the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism, occurred on Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties.

At a news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also described the killings as a “terrorist attack” and the city’s police chief said the act was clearly intentional.

New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

“It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” Kirkpatrick said.