The World Series begins this week as the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball's biggest matchup of the season.

The game marks the the Dodgers' first World Series appearance since 2020 and the Yankees' first shot at the coveted championship since 2009.

Here's what to know about the series:

When is the 2024 World Series?

Game 1 of the Yankees-Dodgers World Series will begin on Oct. 25 at 7:08 p.m. CT. The series continues through at least Game 4 on Oct. 29, with a potential Game 7 set for the start of November.

What is the full World Series schedule?

The full game-by-game schedule for the 2024 World Series is:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25, 7:08 p.m. CT

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:08 p.m. CT

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28, 7:08 p.m. CT

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7:08 p.m. CT

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7:08 p.m. CT (*if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1, 708 p.m. CT (*if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:08 p.m. CT (*if necessary)

What channel is the World Series on?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Where will the World Series games be played?

The team with the best regular season record gets home field advantage in the World Series, meaning they get Games 1 and 2 at home, along with a potential Games 6 and 7. The other team gets Games 3 and 4, and a possible Game 5, at home.

Because the Dodgers had a better regular season record than the Yankees, Games 1, 2 and possibly 6 and 7 will be at Dodger Stadium, while Games 3 and 4 and a potential Game 5 will be at Yankee Stadium.