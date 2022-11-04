When are 2022 MLB Winter Meetings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As baseball reaches the final stages of the 2022 MLB season, our sights can move to the exciting events still to come.

One of the big events of the sport that’s still to hit the calendar this year is the MLB Winter Meetings, where representatives of all teams, including ones from the minor leagues, convene.

Ahead of the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings, here is everything you need to know about the important convention and when exactly it is:

When are the MLB Winter Meetings?

The MLB Winter Meetings will be held from Sunday, Dec. 4, through Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Where are MLB Winter Meetings?

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings will be held at the San Diego Marriott Marquis in San Diego.

What happens at MLB Winter Meetings?

In the annual four-day event held every December, Winter Meetings give attendees the opportunity to discuss MLB business, as well as offseason trades and transactions.

Can anyone go to MLB Winter Meetings?

In order to attend the MLB Winter Meetings, you must be a member of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, Inc. (Minor League Baseball), Major League Baseball or an Approved Non-Member.

What are some other upcoming MLB key dates?

As the MLB season comes to a wrap, there are a few more key dates to be aware of:

MLB Free Agency

As soon as an MLB season ends, all players on expiring contracts become free agents but have to wait at least five days before officially signing with another club.

MLB World Tour: Korea Series

The MLB World Tour: Korea Series from Nov. 9 through Nov. 16 features major leaguers and players of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

The event will be held in Busan, South Korea, from Nov. 14-16 and in Seoul from Nov. 14-15.

World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is a round-robin event featuring five-team pools.

The event spans from March 8-21 with games being played in Taiwan, Japan and the United States.

The 2023 MLB season Opening Day

This one is self-explanatory. Get ready to cheer on your favorite team!

MLB World Tour: London Series

The MLB World Tour: 2023 London Series returns to action on June 24-25, 2023, highlighting the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium in England.