What time is the Tyson vs. Paul fight? When the rescheduled match is, and what to know

The highly anticipated boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will finally take place this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, months after it was initially supposed to go down.

The match, originally announced in March, comes on rescheduled date months after its initial date of July 20 was postponed after Tyson, 57, fell ill on a flight. Tyson’s camp attributed the episode to an ulcer problem.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” Tyson said in a statement when the match was first postponed. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

27-year-old Paul is a YouTube star who has forged a successful prizefighting career mostly by taking on mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said in a statement earlier this year. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake: When he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish.”

As the rescheduled date approaches, here's what to know about the match and how to watch it.

When and what time is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson?

The Paul-Tyson bout is slated for Friday, Nov. 15. The fight slated to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Where is the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight?

The match takes place at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

How to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

The Tyson-Paul bout will air on Netflix.

How long will the fight be, and how many rounds?

While Tyson vs. Paul has been sanctioned as a professional match, it's scheduled for eight rounds lasting two minutes each rather than the typical three minutes each.

The heavyweight fight will feature 14-ounce gloves, which are unusually heavy.

When was Mike Tyson's last fight?

Tyson's last competitive fight was in June 2005. But he most recently faced Roy Jones Jr. in a November 2020 exhibition match that ended in a draw.

What is Mike Tyson's boxing record?

Tyson boasts a career record of 50-6 with 44 victories via knockout.

When was Jake Paul's last fight?

Paul is just a few months removed from his most recent fight, defeating former UFC and bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry via a sixth-round TKO in July.

What is Jake Paul's boxing record?

Paul sports a career record of 10-1 with seven knockouts. He has won four straight fights since suffering his first-career loss in February 2023 -- a split-decision defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury.