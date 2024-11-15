What time is the Tyson-Paul fight? When it starts and how many fights are before it

What time is the highly anticipated Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight Friday on Netflix? The answer might be harder to determine than you think.

The event itself is slated to begin at 7 p.m. CT, but that won't mark the start of the main matchup everyone has been waiting for.

Why did Mike Tyson slap Jake Paul? Moment caught on video could explain it

That's because a number of other fights have to happen first.

Here's a look at when to expect the match to start and how many fights are before it:

When is the Tyson-Paul fight?

The fight takes place Friday, Nov. 15.

The rescheduled bout is set for Friday night at the $1.2 billion retractable-roof home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. While the state sanctioned it as a pro fight with some modifications, others states wouldn't.

What time is the Tyson-Paul fight?

It’s hard to give an exact time for the main event Friday night, but it could approach 11 p.m. CST or midnight EST. The telecast starts at 7 p.m. CST, 8 p.m. EST.

How many fights are before the Tyson-Paul fight?

There will be at least three other fights happening before the main event, including a "co-main event" involving a rematch between "undisputed super lightweight champion" Katie Taylor and "unified featherweight champion" Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano.

Also on fight night will be:

Whindersson Nunes vs. Neeraj Goyat in a six round super middleweight bout

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos compete for the WBC Welterweight World title in 12 three-minute rounds

Katie Taylor will face off against Amanda Serrano for 10 two-minute rounds in the Undisputed Super Lightweight World Championship

Lastly, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson slug it out in a heavyweight bout for eight two-minute rounds

What are the rules for the Tyson-Paul fight?

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal three minutes and 10 or 12 rounds for most pro fights. Tyson and Paul also will use heavier gloves with the idea of decreasing the power of punches. The gloves will be 14 ounces instead of 10. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has said Tyson’s physical condition met the criteria for the fight to proceed.

How old is Mike Tyson? How old is Jake Paul?

Mike Tyson is 58 years old. Jake Paul is 27. That's an age difference of 31 years.

Tyson was 50-6 with 44 knockouts before retiring 19 years ago. Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts in less than five years as a pro, facing mostly mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

How, where to watch the Tyson-Paul fight

The fight will stream on Netflix.

While this isn’t the more common, and more expensive, pay-per-view format followed by most major boxing events, it does require a Netflix subscription. Netflix reported more than 280 million subscribers worldwide at the end of the third quarter in 2024.

Netflix will broadcast the bout in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.

A crowd of at least 60,000 is expected.

How much are tickets to the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight?

Compiling data from TicketMaster, SeatGeek and StubHub, upper-level seats are ranging from between $57 to $70 as of Thursday.

Mid-level seats range from $117 to $185, while most lower-level options are $200 and up.

Floor seats close to the ring are going as low as $666, while the most expensive options up close and personal are as high as $50,000.

Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul at their weigh-in on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas.

What are the odds on the Tyson-Paul fight?

Paul is a minus-200 betting favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. That means the payout for a Paul victory would be about half the amount of any bet. The most bet prop is for Tyson to win by KO/TKO or DQ (+275), followed by Tyson to win on points (+1000) and Tyson to win in the first round (+1400).

When was Tyson’s last sanctioned fight?

Tyson retired in 2005 with a record of 50-6, with 44 knockouts, after losing to Kevin McBride. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition four years ago. Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents. His loss was to Tommy Fury, the less-accomplished half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

How much money will they make?

According to reports, Paul will make $40 million and Tyson about $20 million. Paul did mention his number at a news conference in August.