MLB

Wedding Ceremony Takes Place During Giants-Marlins Game at Oracle Park

The celebrations occurred during the seventh inning

By Angelina Martin

True glove: Couple weds during Giants-Marlins at Oracle Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ballpark proposals are a common sight at Oracle Park, but a couple took their love one step further by holding their wedding at the stadium during the Giants' 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The happy couple dressed appropriately in Orange and Black for their nuptials, which took place below the arcade in right field. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

That's one way to spice up a seventh-inning stretch.

And, as Duane Kuiper pointed out during the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast, the newlyweds can boast about how large of a crowd they had at their wedding.

The ceremony was complete with a bouquet toss, though the bride's technique wasn't quite as accurate as the outfielders playing nearby.

Sports

El Salvador 2 hours ago

Angry Fans Crash Through Gate at El Salvador Soccer Match in Stampede That Kills 12, Injures Dozens

Indianapolis 500 3 hours ago

Alex Palou Earns Indy 500 Pole After Fastest Run in Qualifying History

As San Francisco fans, one can assume the couple already has dealt with their fair share of torture. Now, here's to wishing them a lifetime of happiness.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBSan Francisco Giantsmiami marlins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us