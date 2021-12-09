college basketball

Watch: Rutgers Upsets No. 1 Purdue on Half-Court Buzzer-Beater

Rutgers picked up its first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team thanks to Ron Harper Jr.'s half-court heave

By Eric Mullin

There was pandemonium in Piscataway on Thursday night.

With Rutgers holding a 67-66 lead over No. 1 Purdue in the final seconds of the Big Ten matchup, Boilermakers big man Trevion Williams banked in a go-ahead layup.

Out of timeouts and 3.4 seconds on the clock, Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. received the inbounds pass and was able to dribble just past half-court before throwing up a prayer.

And his prayer was answered, as the ball swished through the net and sent the Jersey Mike's Arena crowd into a frenzy.

The 70-68 triumph gave Rutgers, which was playing without star guard Geo Baker (flu), its first-ever victory over a No. 1-ranked opponent. Meanwhile, Purdue was playing its first game in program history ranked No. 1. 

Harper Jr.'s game-winner capped a wild finish to the game.

After the Boilermakers took a 63-55 lead, the Scarlet Knights reeled off a 10-3 run to make it a one-point game with one minute left. The two teams then traded turnovers for three possessions before Harper Jr. drilled his first of two go-ahead shots in the final 15 seconds.

Harper Jr. finished the night with 30 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 10-for-15 from the field and 5-for-7 from 3-point range to help his team secure a much-needed victory.

On the heels of its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1991, Rutgers has gotten off to an ugly start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Scarlet Knights entered Thursday's contest at 4-4 with three of their losses coming to DePaul, UMass and Lafayette.

But Harper Jr. may have saved the Scarlet Knights' season with his half-court heave.

