WATCH: Russell Wilson Booed by Seahawks Fans in Return to Seattle

It wasn't the prettiest return for the former Seattle star

By Sanjesh Singh

Russell Wilson’s Week 1 homecoming wasn’t all cheers by the Seattle Seahawks fans.

Ahead of the Seahawks’ matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, where Wilson was traded to over the offseason, Seattle fans booed their former quarterback as he headed out of the tunnel:

Some fans even brought signs that mocked the former 10-year Seahawks veteran. One poster read, “Dude turned diva went Hollywood on us!” while another stated, “Better win or he will quit on you too!” 

After being drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson helped Seattle become a juggernaut in the NFC, which included a win in Super Bowl XLVIII and another NFC Championship a year later.

Since Wilson’s arrival in the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks qualified for the postseason in eight out of 10 seasons, with last year’s record of 7-10 being their worst under the Wisconsin product.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old signal caller will now look to bring the same level of success to Denver. But first, he’ll need to beat his former team under the bright lights – and the boos from those who used to cheer him on may just be the perfect fuel. 

