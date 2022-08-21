WATCH: Rory McIlroy throws fan’s remote-controlled golf ball into pond originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The third round of the 2022 BMW Championship on Saturday featured a bizarre scene involving Rory McIlroy, a fan and a remote-controlled golf ball.

As McIlroy was awaiting a bunker shot from playing partner Scott Stallings on the 15th hole at Delaware’s Wilmington Country Club, a fan interrupted play by getting a remote-controlled golf ball onto the green.

The ball was moving around the near pin and appeared headed for the hole until McIlroy knocked it away with his club. It then darted back toward the hole and was swatted away once again by McIlroy.

The four-time major champion clearly wasn’t amused by the sideshow, as he picked up the ball and chucked it into a nearby pond, much to the satisfaction of the crowd.

The interrupting fan came up to the edge of the green and seemed to be trying to get the attention of McIlroy before being escorted away by a police officer.

Video of fan trying to show Rory a remote control ball.



Rory wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/NUKnN5FL97 — Golfers Anonymous DAO (@GolfAddictsNFT) August 20, 2022

"I thought it was great," Stallings said of McIlroy throwing the ball into the water, via USA TODAY. "I was about to go and do the same thing.”

It’s unclear what the fan was hoping to achieve, though Stallings said the spectator kept yelling “this is my dream” to McIlroy.

“I don't know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone," Stallings said.

McIlroy, who went on to par the 15th, dropped down the BMW Championship leaderboard with a one-under 70 in the third round. He’s tied for 10th at 10-under entering Sunday’s final round.

With 2,104 points, McIlroy sits ninth in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 30 golfers in the standings following the BMW Championship will advance to the Tour Championship, which is scheduled from Aug. 25-28 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.