NFL

WATCH: Protestors Interrupt Rams-Bills Game With Pink Smoke

The protestors were tackled and escorted out by security

By Sanjesh Singh

Scroll down to watch video

NFL
USA TODAY

The NFL’s season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills was interrupted when two protestors ran onto the field in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a pink smoke bomb. 

One of the protestors was tackled near the middle of the field while the other was met near the Rams’ 20-yard line: 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Though some fans speculated it may have been a gender reveal considering how the smoke was pink to indicate a girl being born, the incident appeared to be part of a protest.

According to the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, who claimed responsibility for the protest on social media, the shirt read “RIGHTTORESCUE.com”. 

The same group was also involved in a protest during the 2022 NBA Playoffs when a protester glued herself to the floor on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ home floor. 

Sports

49 mins ago

Winners, Losers From Bills-Rams Opening Night Showdown

NFL 49 mins ago

Winners, Losers From Bills-Rams Opening Night Showdown

In its press release of the incident, the group claimed its “investigators Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung rescued two sick piglets from Circle Four and documented dead and diseased piglets languishing in their mother’s feces and injured adult pigs physically unable to stand.”

Picklesimer and Hsiung were charged with multiple felonies, including breaking into the farm, and a trial on the matter is slated to begin on Oct. 3 in St. George, Utah, according to the press release, which is why the protests occurred on Thursday. 

This article tagged under:

NFLLos Angeles RamsBuffalo Bills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us