Watch: Giants Defense Makes Goal Line Stand Vs. Jaguars for Last-Second Win

The Giants are officially making a statement this season. The red and blue are sitting at 6-1 for the first time in 14 years after earning a tight 23-17 victory over Jacksonville during their Week 7 matchup.

The last play said it all. After a nice throw from Jags QB Trevor Lawrence to receiver Christian Kirk, Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau stopped Kirk before he could make it to the end zone.

The Giants escaped with yet another victory, but the game was fairly close throughout.

During the first period, New York led after a touchdown by Darius Slayton, soon to be matched by a touchdown by Travis Etienne for Jacksonville. The Giants then converted two field goals in the second quarter, while Lawrence ran in for a touchdown in the third. And by the fourth, the Giants went back in front on a rushing touchdown by Jones.

DJ takes it in himself 👏



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/TW5IL79YrW — New York Giants (@Giants) October 23, 2022

Jones led the Giants to a touchdown in their opening drive for the first time in 14 games as part of the winning effort.

The Jags will take on the Denver Broncos in London next Sunday, while the Giants will battle the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 8 matchup with hopes of securing their seventh victory this season.