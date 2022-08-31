WATCH: Adorable moment as Serena Williams’ family arrives at US Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Family is extremely important to Serena Williams.

Before the tennis legend took the court on Wednesday night for her second round match, her sister Venus Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian, daughter Olympia, sister Isha Price and mother Oracene Price, shared a heartfelt moment in front of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Olympia’s father carried her out of the U.S. Open vehicle before the five family members exchanged hugs and kisses.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Olympia was spotted rocking her white beads again, a signature hairstyle her mom used to sport.

“Yeah, it was either her wear beads or me, so... I wanted to do it, but I just didn't have the time (smiling),” Williams said about her daughter on Monday night.

“She likes actually wearing them,” Williams explained. “She asks to wear beads a lot. It actually wasn't my idea, but I was so happy when she had them on. It's perfect on her.”

Williams is seeking a spot into the third round, but first, she must get past world No. 2 Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night.