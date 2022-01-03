Vikings’ Mike Zimmer offers cold response to Kellen Mond question originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Zimmer may see Kellen Mond every day, but Monday’s interaction between the two might be more awkward than usual.

During a postgame press conference on Sunday, Zimmer was asked if he wanted to use the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears as an opportunity to play Mond, a third-round selection of the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft. The head coach’s response was … less than encouraging.

“Do you think you want to get a look at Mond next week?” he was asked.

“Not particularly,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer’s response to the follow-up?

“I see him every day.”

This is the coldest thing I’ve ever heard from a coach. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/0FaufxxoQw — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) January 3, 2022

With Kirk Cousins on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and their playoff hopes on the line, the Vikings started career backup Sean Mannion over Mond on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. Minnesota promptly lost 37-10, though Mannion completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, and the team’s season effectively ended.

The Bears will either see Cousins or Mannion on the field for the Vikings in the season finale on Sunday. Zimmer, meanwhile, will still see Mond … just like every other day.