Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes.

At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.

The jaw-dropping play was put on replay to see if the ball had hit the turf before landing in Smith's arms but after further review, the interception was confirmed with 19 seconds left in the second quarter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 33-year-old safety is a six-time Pro Bowler and was graded the third-best player in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2017 with a season grade of 98.8. Smith, who has been with the Vikings since 2012, has recorded 30 interceptions in his NFL career.

The Vikings lead the Dolphins 10-3 at the start of the second half.