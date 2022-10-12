Los Angeles Dodgers

Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS

A wild goose was on the field during Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

By Michael Duarte

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two

The goose is loose.

If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night.

As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.

Cameras caught the goose laying on the grass, but play continued.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After Gavin Lux singled to right field, Padres' manager Bob Melvin walked to the mound for a pitching change. That's when members of the Dodger Stadium grounds crew ran onto the field to remove the goose.

The goose evaded its capturers by flying around the ballpark, but it ran out of gas landing behind home plate. It once again tried to escape, but had no energy left, falling to the ground just near third base where it relented and was captured and removed from the field.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NBA

Best Player by Jersey Number for 2022-23 NBA Season

NFL

NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys Cover

NBC LA sports reporter Michael J. Duarte caught the whole thing on video from the press box.

Avian influenza has been spreading across L.A. County since August, and could have been the cause of the bird's behavior. Hopefully, it will be okay.

Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: A Los Angeles Dodgers grounds crew member attempts to remove a bird from the field in the eighth inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBbaseballSan Diego PadresNLDS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us