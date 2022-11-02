USMNT to Play Serbia, Colombia in Los Angeles-based 2023 International Friendlies

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has yet to start, but the excitement for 2026 is already materializing.

The United States men’s national soccer team on Wednesday announced the team will play two international friendlies against Serbia and Colombia in January 2023.

✨ 𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙇𝙔𝙒𝙊𝙊𝘿, 𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀 𝙒𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 ✨



🇺🇸 USA vs Serbia 🇷🇸

📆 January 25

📍@BancStadium



🇺🇸 USA vs Colombia 🇨🇴

📆 January 28

📍 @dignityhealthsp — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 2, 2022

Both friendlies will be played in Los Angeles, Calif., home of two Major League Soccer franchises. The Serbia game will be played at Banc of California Stadium – home of LAFC – and the Colombia fixture will occur at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy.

The fixtures are slated for Jan. 25 and Jan. 28, respectively, which is little over a month after the World Cup Final concludes in Qatar.

However, most European-based players are not expected to participate in these fixtures since they are not listed on FIFA international dates, meaning it’s not an official international break and most European players will still have to stick to their respective clubs’ schedules.

MLS players will likely comprise the majority of the squad for these matches to prepare for the 2023 regular season beginning in late February.

The U.S. has played Serbia three times in history, posting a 0-2-1 win-draw-loss record. Serbia will also be competing in Qatar in Group G alongside Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The USMNT has a 3-3-14 record against Colombia, with their last win coming in 2005. Colombia did not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the U.S. co-hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada, these friendlies will kickstart the next cycle to increase exposure as Los Angeles is one of the host cities.

The Group B-based USMNT will kick off 2022 World Cup action against Wales on Nov. 21, followed by England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.