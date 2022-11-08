USMNT

USMNT Chris Richards to Miss World Cup Due to Injury

USMNT defender Chris Richards said he will not be competing at the World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury in September.

By Julia Elbaba

United States defender Chris Richards announced he will not be competing at the 2022 World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old Crystal Palace center-back first sustained the injury in September and while he has made progress by resuming one-on-one training, he has yet to get back to training with his club team.

Richards took the unfortunate announcement to social media on Tuesday.

The news comes as central defender Miles Robinson is also missing the prestigious tournament due to an Achilles injury, making Gregg Berhalter's USMNT squad two men short.

Berhalter and the USMNT are set to announce their roster on Wednesday ahead of play at the end of the month.

The U.S. is scheduled to take on Wales in their opener on Nov. 21, followed by England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.

