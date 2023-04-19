US, Mexico Announce Joint Bid to Host 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

North America could host World Cups in consecutive years.

The United States and Mexico will bid to co-host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, their national soccer federations announced on Wednesday.

Together for 2027. 🇺🇸🇲🇽



The United States and Mexico will bid to host @FIFAWWC 2027 🏆 pic.twitter.com/t93UzXqb1L — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) April 20, 2023

La FMF y US Soccer anuncian su candidatura conjunta para ser sede de la Copa Mundial Femenil de la FIFA 2027.



Detalles: https://t.co/4yuhQ3CyqH#FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/KAE1xlw3Wc — Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (@FMF) April 20, 2023

Wednesday was the last date for nations to express their interest to FIFA in hosting, with May 19 being the deadline to confirm bidding agreements. Both federations will reveal more information on their joint bid closer to that date.

“Hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup provides us an incredible opportunity to cap off two historic years of World Cup soccer in the Concacaf region, helping us continue to grow the game among our confederation associations," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. "A record six teams from Concacaf will play in the Women’s World Cup this summer, and the United States and Mexico want to continue to push the envelope for the development of women’s soccer across the entire region.”

Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, added: "Women's football in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development, both on and off the field, coupled with the female empowerment it has achieved and will continue to achieve, is one of the strategic priorities of the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF). It is with pleasure that we are teaming up again with the U.S. Soccer Federation in the pursuit of this World Cup for our region, which will undoubtedly be historic."

Along with the U.S.-Mexico announcement, South Africa has launched an individual bid while Brazil is also planning to do so. Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands had announced a three-nation joint bid.

FIFA is expected to select the host(s) on May 17, 2024.

If chosen, it would be the second World Cup in North America in consecutive years, as the 2026 men's edition is set to be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Not to mention the 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles.

Sixteen venues across North America will host games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It would mark the United States' third time hosting the women's edition after previously doing so in 1999 and 2003. Mexico has yet to host the women's tournament.

The 2023 Women's World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand begins on Thursday, July 20.