Figure skater Vincent Zhou trained his entire life to earn an Olympic medal, a goal he achieved at the 2022 Beijing Olympics when the United States placed silver in the team competition.

A year later, Zhou and his teammates are still waiting for their medal — and to hear whether it will be silver or gold.

The Russian figure skating team that won the gold in Beijing is under scrutiny for alleged doping, and if Russia is found to have used performance-enhancing drugs, it could be stripped of the medal. If that happens, the U.S. team could be awarded the gold.

“While the medals themselves are missing, it’s representative of a bigger issue, the issue on how doping impacts clean sport and the Olympics,” Zhou said in a recent interview.

One year ago, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva led the Russian Olympic Committee to victory in the event with an awe-inspiring performance as she became the first woman to land quadruple jumps in Olympic competition.

