United Center to Transform Into Coronavirus Logistics Hub

This story first appeared on NBCSportsChicago.com.

Even while Bulls and Blackhawks games are indefinitely postponed, the United Center will make itself of use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement circulated Wednesday afternoon, the United Center announced it will be transforming itself into a logistics hub "assisting front line food distribution, first responder staging and the collection of critically needed medical supplies.”

On March 12, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Chicago sports owners agreed to abide by a recommendation of having games without fans until at least May 1. The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on March 11, while the NHL followed suit on March 12. Neither leagues currently have a concrete timetable for return, as circumstances surrounding the pandemic continue to evolve.

On March 14, Jerry Reinsdorf and Rocky Wirtz also pledged to compensate 1,200 day-of-game staff employed by the UC through the 14 previously scheduled Bulls and Blackhawks home games that were postponed.