Twitter Reacts to Warriors' Historic 21-0 NBA Finals Run Vs. Celtics

Twitter reacts to Warriors' historic 21-0 run vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a slow start to begin Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors made their presence felt with a historic run to close out the first quarter and into the second.

Trailing Boston 22-16 with 2:30 remaining in the first, Golden State went on a 21-0 run, the longest scoring run in a Finals game in over 50 years.

Everything was going the Warriors' way and they got key contributions from star players such as Jordan Poole, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II. Twitter had some fun with the Celtics' first-half implosion.

Celtics are COOKED!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2022

The numbers behind the Warriors' 21-0 run 👀 pic.twitter.com/0aB2Wbm30s — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2022

Draymond Green — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 17, 2022

Checkbook run? — Fast Break (@GSWFastBreak) June 17, 2022

21-0 run in Game 6 of the Finals with the season on the line. At home. Pathetic showing — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 17, 2022

Marcus Smart every play

pic.twitter.com/a4uTbiZ2NU — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 17, 2022

21-0 is the longest scoring run in a Finals game over the last 50 years. The previous high was 20-0 by the Warriors (Game 2 in 2019).



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/CBrPfHxxz5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2022

The Warriors closed out the first half with a commanding 54-39 over the Celtics, just 24 minutes away from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in the last eight seasons.

Fortunately for Boston, they've already overcome a sizeable Warriors lead after halftime, erasing a 15-point deficit late in the third quarter of Game 1. The Warriors would be wise to keep their foot on the gas against this Celtics team.