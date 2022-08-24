Twitter Explodes to Reports of Pat Bev Joining Russell Westbrook, LeBron James on Lakers

Twitter explodes to reports of Pat Bev joining Westbrook, LeBron on Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
It’s actually about to happen – Patrick Beverley reportedly will soon be teammates with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.
Beverley and LeBron seem to have a good relationship off the court but things have definitely gotten interesting on the court on several occasions, such as last season when the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard began trolling the Los Angeles Lakers star.
With Westbrook, however, it’s certainly more heated. In that same video, Beverley can be seen calling the UCLA product “trash” and holding his nose to indicate the guard, to put it bluntly, stinks. Their animated rivalry dates back years.
Whether Westbrook has a future with the Lakers remains unclear, but for now, it looks like all three players will be sharing a locker room come October.
Twitter, as predicted, did not hold back on cracking jokes involving the trio. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions: