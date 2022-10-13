Troy Aikman Regrets ‘Take the Dresses Off' Comment on Monday Night Football

Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game.

“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday, via The Dallas Morning News. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”

During the second quarter of the game, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty that negated a strip-sack. It was the second questionable roughing the passer penalty called by an NFL referee in as many days.

Following the flag on Jones, Aikman used a sexist trope in his criticism of the recent roughing the passer penalties.

"My hope is the [NFL] Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off," Aikman said.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback received considerable backlash for the remark.

ESPN has not made a statement on the matter.

"What came from that, what I said was that it implied that I’m not in favor of protecting the quarterbacks, which could not be further from the truth," Aikman added Thursday. "I’m totally in favor of the protection that the quarterbacks are afforded, and all players for that matter. But there’s no question there has been over-enforcement of the protection for quarterbacks."

Aikman came over to ESPN from Fox Sports, along with broadcast partner Joe Buck, ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He and Buck will be back in the broadcast booth for Monday night's game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.