Creative Minister Preps for Belmont With Half-mile Workout

Creative Minister breezed a half mile on Tuesday in his next-to-last workout for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11.

The Kenny McPeek-trained colt was timed in 48.33 seconds for the four furlongs over Belmont Park’s main track.

Creative Minister finished third to Early Voting in the Preakness, the second jewel of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown for 3-year-olds.

“This horse is all class," McPeek said. "It was a nice little maintenance half-mile and wasn’t anything complicated. We just wanted to let him stretch his legs a little over the track. I think historically it’s a track you’ve got to get used to. I had luck with Sarava training him up there immediately after the Preakness.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

McPeek sent out Sarava for a 70-1 upset win in the 2002 Belmont Stakes.

The Belmont Jewel is the official drink of the Belmont Stakes. Here's how to make one.