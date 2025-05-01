2025 Kentucky Derby horses: Here are the names, posts and jockeys for this year

Before the Kentucky Derby begins, you have to get to know the animals that make it happen.
Twenty of the world's fastest horses will compete at Churchill Downs this year in the first leg of the Triple Crown.
Like any year, there are plenty of creative and interesting names associated with the horses.
Here's a look at the field for the 2025 Kentucky Derby:
How many horses are in the Kentucky Derby?
There are 20 post positions available for the Kentucky Derby each year.
List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025
The group of 20 horses in the 2025 field is as follows:
- Citizen Bull
- Neoequos
- Final Gambit
- Rodriguez
- American Promise
- Admire Daytona
- Luxor Cafe
- Journalism
- Burnham Square
- Grande
- Flying Mohawk
- East Avenue
- Publisher
- Tiztastic
- Render Judgment
- Coal Battle
- Sandman
- Sovereignty
- Chunk of Gold
- Owen Almighty
Horses can be scratched ahead of time depending on injuries. If any horse is removed from the race, they would be replaced by Baeza.
2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions
Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Thursday):
|Post position
|Horse name
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Odds to win
|1.
|Citizen Bull
|Martin Garcia
|Bob Baffert
|18-1
|2.
|Neoequos
|Flavien Prat
|Saffie Joseph Jr.
|57-1
|3.
|Final Gambit
|Luan Machado
|Brad Cox
|18-1
|4.
|Rodriguez
|Mike E. Smith
|Bob Baffert
|9-1
|5.
|American Promise
|Nik Juarez
|Wayne Lukas
|13-1
|6.
|Admire Daytona
|Christophe Lemaire
|Yukihiro Kato
|39-1
|7.
|Luxor Cafe
|João Moreira
|Noriyuki Hori
|14-1
|8.
|Journalism
|Umberto Rispoli
|Michael McCarthy
|7-2
|9.
|Burnham Square
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Ian Wilkes
|19-1
|10.
|Grande
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|19-1
|11.
|Flying Mohawk
|Joseph Ramos
|Whit Beckman
|36-1
|12.
|East Avenue
|Manuel Franco
|Brendan P. Walsh
|34-1
|13.
|Publisher
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Steven Asmussen
|31-1
|14.
|Tiztastic
|Joel Rosario
|Steven Asmussen
|20-1
|15.
|Render Judgment
|Julien Leparoux
|Kenneth McPeek
|13-1
|16.
|Coal Battle
|Juan Vargas
|Lonnie Briley
|30-1
|17.
|Sandman
|José Ortiz
|Mark Casse
|5-1
|18.
|Sovereignty
|Junior Alvarado
|William Mott
|11-1
|19.
|Chunk of Gold
|Jareth Loveberry
|Ethan West
|44-1
|20.
|Owen Almighty
|Javier Casellano
|Brian Lynch
|50-1
Who is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby in 2025?
Journalism has the shortest odds to win the Kentucky Derby this year at 3-1 (as of Thursday).
It would mark the first win at Churchill Downs for both trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli.
The 3-year-old colt got its name from co-owner Aron Wellman, who was the sports editor of the Beverly Hills High School newspaper. Journalism has won four straight races after finishing third in his debut last October, all with Rispoli as the jockey.