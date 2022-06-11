Rich Strike, We the People Headline Horses in 2022 Belmont Stakes

It’s the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes and a field of eight horses are set to compete Saturday evening at the “Run for the Carnations.”

First held in 1867, the Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the three Triple Crown races. It is also the longest of the group, measuring 1 and 1/2 mile, earning it the reputation as the “Test of Champions.”

This year’s field includes Kentucky Derby winner, and darling of the season, Rich Strike, who is making his return after sitting out the Preakness Stakes. His absence in Baltimore eliminated the possibility for a Triple Crown champion, but there’s still plenty of intrigue surrounding the horse that won the first jewel with the second-worst odds in Kentucky Derby history.

While Rich Strike might have the name recognition, he trails We the People as the favorite on the odds board.

All the information on the favorites and how to watch the Belmont Stakes can be found here.

Check back at 7:10 p.m. ET for results on the race.