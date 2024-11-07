An Olympic gold medalist races a streamer, who wins?

While the answer may seem obvious, American track star Noah Lyles broke a sweat attempting to outrun popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed in a 50m race Wednesday.

🚨| WATCH: Speed just lost $100,000 in a 50m race against the World's Fastest Man, Noah Lyles 😭



He will also have to change his username on a platform of his choice to "IShowSlow" for 24 hours 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6Ofmg8dwo7 — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) November 7, 2024

Lyles won a $100,000 prize from fellow streamer Mr. Beast, who wore a referee outfit to the track field.

IShowSpeed, real name Darren Watkins Jr., is a 19-year-old streamer with 33 million followers on YouTube and is known for his athleticism and stunts, along with meeting prominent athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lyles, who solidified himself as a star at the Paris Olympics after winning gold in the 100m and bronze in the 200m while running with COVID-19, initially declined a rematch but later seemed more willing.

"You should practice with me and then at the end of the week, we'll race again," Lyles told IShowSpeed on the stream. "...You'll be faster, you'll know what to do, you'll have the techniques, you'll have the advantage. And then we can run the real man's race, the 100m."

IShowSpeed responded by saying if he had technique, he could've beat Lyles.

"I never ran track a day in my life," IShowSpeed said. "Like bro, in raw speed I'm faster than you. In raw speed."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"Are you?" Lyles wittingly responded. "...I didn't even hit top speed."

"Me neither," IShowSpeed said before saying the same phrase again louder.

"You tapped out with 30 meters to go," Lyles said before mocking IShowSpeed's running. "I was looking at you bruh. Because I had that time, you know?"

IShowSpeed might not be the only non-track star Lyles has taken the field with. In late August, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill challenged the Olympian to a race to which Lyles agreed, but nothing has yet materialized.