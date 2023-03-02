Report: Top Draft Prospect Jalen Carter Posts Bond, Returns to NFL Combine

Report: Jalen Carter posts bond, returns to combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jalen Carter is reportedly back at the NFL combine and ready to complete his interviews, one day after being arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and racing. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carter was booked, posted a $4,000 bond and was released at 11:49 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Now, Carter is ready to finish his NFL combine activities, which include meetings with teams and taking measurements.

Carter was set to speak with the media Wednesday morning at the combine, when news broke that Georgia police had secured a warrant for his arrest in connection with a car crash just hours after the Bulldogs finished celebrating their national championship victory at Sanford Stadium, which resulted in the death of a Bulldogs offensive lineman and a team staffer.

Carter released a statement later on Wednesday expressing confidence his name would be cleared.

“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens, Georgia police department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing,” Carter said in the statement. “Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023. It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Previous to the report of his arrest warrant, Carter was widely believed to be a top-four pick in the upcoming NFL draft and many projected the Bears could select him. It’s unclear how this report will affect his draft stock, but prospects have seen their names fall down draft boards after similar stories broke. In 2016, Laremy Tunsil was regarded as the top left tackle in the draft and a possible top-five pick, but moments before the draft started, Tunsil’s Twitter account was hacked and published a video of him using a gas mask bong. Tunsil was passed over by two teams who drafted left tackles and was ultimately selected No. 13 overall.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27.