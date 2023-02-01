What will Tom Brady do next after retiring from NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is officially trading in a football for a mic.

The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time on Wednesday, saying that this time, the decision is “for good.”

Brady is putting his one-of-a-kind perspective and insight on the game of football to work as he delves into his next business endeavor as an NFL analyst.

Here we take a look at the star quarterback’s next chapter and how he will be compensated for his expertise:

Is Tom Brady going to FOX?

Tom Brady announced in May 2022 that he would join FOX Sports as their lead NFL analyst after his NFL career.

Brady will join play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on FOX Sports' lead broadcast team.

He will also play a significant role in "client and promotional initiatives," the statement revealed.

How much is Tom Brady’s contract with FOX worth?

Tom Brady signed a 10-year deal with FOX Sports for $375 million.

How much will Tom Brady make as a broadcaster?

Based on the contract Tom Brady signed with FOX, he will make $375 million in the 10-year deal. His start date has not been finalized yet.

What is Tom Brady’s net worth?

Tom Brady's net worth is $83.9 million, according to Forbes.

While the majority of his earnings are through his NFL career, Brady has other business endeavors that boost his income

In addition to his TB12 Sports empire and production company, 199 Productions, Brady launched a clothing line and works with the NFT platform Autograph.

How many times has Tom Brady retired?

Tom Brady announced his retirement twice – the first time being on Feb. 1, 2022. He then decided to rejoin the NFL as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What are Tom Brady’s career stats?

In 23 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots (2000-2019) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-2022), Tom Brady had 251 wins, 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdown passes.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP.