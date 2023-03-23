Tom Brady becomes part-owner of WNBA franchise originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has joined the reigning champions.

No, not the Kansas City Chiefs.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion acquired a minority ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, majority owner Mark Davis announced on Thursday.

"Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court," Davis said in a release. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady added. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games -- they were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me."

The percentage of the Aces that Brady acquired was not disclosed.

The news comes a month after the 45-year-old Brady announced he was retiring "for good" from the NFL, ending a legendary 23-year career.

"It was a matter of time before I was back in a building with some of the greatest athletes in the world," Brady said in a video posted on Twitter. "I admire all the work of the Aces' players and staff, and what the WNBA continues to do to grow the sport and to empower the future generations of female athletes, one that I have in my own family. I'm ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization. What an honor."

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Aces stars A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum seemed very excited about the addition of Brady to the franchise.

WHAT ISSSSSS LIFFEEEEEEE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/hQaMrOAfIj — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 23, 2023

This isn't Brady's first foray into the team ownership business. He's also part of an ownership group for an expansion Major League Pickleball team.

Davis, who also owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, purchased the Aces from MGM Resorts International in January 2021. Under first-year head coach Becky Hammon, the Aces captured the franchise's first championship in 2022.