Manuel to Anchor Team USA in Push for Gold in Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

The United States women's swimming team has an opportunity to medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay after earning silver in Rio ... and they'll have Simone Manuel's help.

Manuel, who did not qualify for the 100m in Tokyo, did not compete in the heat but will join the team for tonight's final. The United States' quartet that will compete in the final is made up of Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds and finishes with Manuel.

Team USA, made up of Hinds, Olivia Smoliga, Catie DeLoof and Allison Schmitt, finished with the fifth-fastest time during heats on Saturday morning, advancing the team to finals.

The final is scheduled for Saturday night at 10:45 p.m. ET.

Australia -- the team to beat -- Netherlands and Canada came in first, second and third in the heat, respectively.