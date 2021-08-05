When Do the Olympics End?

The Tokyo Olympics will soon come to a close after several days of exciting competition that saw inspiring medal wins, stunning upsets, emotional tributes, heartfelt displays of sportsmanship and electric reactions.

If you've been watching from the start, it has been a thrilling 17 days so far and while the end may be near, the competition remains fierce.

There are still plenty of medals to be awarded in several Olympic events, like rhythmic gymnastics, track and field, wrestling and more.

But in the end, the 19-day competition will finish out with the closing ceremony, set for Aug. 8 in Tokyo.

While there will still be plenty of events taking place on the final day, the closing ceremony will mark the end to a Games like no other.