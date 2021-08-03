WATCH: Tamyra Mensah-Stock Gives Inspiring Speech After Winning Wrestling Gold

American Tamyra Mensah-Stock dominated at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday and inspired young women across the world.

The top-seeded Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold for the United States and second woman overall, defeating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1.

After the match, Mensah-Stock was overcome with emotion when speaking about what it means to young girls watching her become a gold medalist

“It means that they see someone like themselves on that podium. Showing them that just because you’re a female it doesn't mean you can't accomplish the biggest of goals.” Mensah-Stock said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For women, wrestling has only been an Olympic sport for less than two decades.

The Katie, Texas, native overcame a brutal draw to reach the final.

Her first match was against the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 2017 world champion Sara Dosho of Japan.

She then moved on to avenge her 2020 loss to China's Feng Zhou.

Both wrestlers failed to score a point against Mensah-Stock.

In the semifinals, Mensah-Stock faced former world champion Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine.

She came back late to win 10-4.

Mensah-Stock won the second medal in wrestling for the U.S. Olympic team. Adeline Gray won silver in the 76-kilogram division.