Watch Hannah Roberts' Top-Scoring Run During Women's BMX Freestyle Seeding

Indiana's Hannah Roberts has become the top seed heading into the first-ever inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle finals Saturday night, where Team USA will set out to walk home with two medals.

The night of events, which begin at 8:10 p.m. CT, start with the women’s final.

In her Olympic-debut, Roberts finished as the top scorer during seeding, with Perris Benegas taking the second highest spot.

Roberts won the world championships in the event in 2017, 2019 and 2021, while Benegas won the title in 2018. The three-time world champion posted an average that was a point higher than Benegas’ during the two seeding runs.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hannah Roberts says one of her biggest hardships came from the sport she loves. "I broke my back when I was 10 years old. I flipped over, and my bike hit me square in the spine. Getting back on the bike was hard," she says.

The 19-year-old South Bend, Indiana native finished her first run with a score of 89.80, the highest of any run Friday night. Roberts then completed her second round with a score of 85.60, leaving her with an average of 87.70 - the highest of the night.

Freestyle BMX riders are scored on execution and difficulty of their tricks. The top-scoring rider will compete last in the final for the event.

HOW TO WATCH: Stream live here.

Roberts began competing when she was 12 years old. In 2017, she became the first-ever BMX Freestyle World Champion at the inaugural World Championships in China.

This year, Roberts earned her third world title in the women’s BMX park World Championship in France.